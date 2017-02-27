Police: Man assaulted girlfriend, arresting officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Dauphin County Prison after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and an arresting officer.

Charges of simple assault and aggravated assault were filed against Adrian Caldwell after an incident Sunday night in the 1000 block of Superior Drive in Lower Paxton Township.

Police officers arrived to a reported domestic disturbance and determined that Caldwell, 43, struck his girlfriend in the face multiple times, causing injuries.

Caldwell was arrested and taken to the booking center. He later elbowed an arresting officer in the stomach as he was being escorted inside, according to police.

The officer was not hurt.

Bail for Caldwell was set at $50,000.

