Jewish centers in Harrisburg, York evacuated for bomb threats

UPDATE: Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Jewish Community Center in York and Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating threats against the Jewish Community Center in Harrisburg and York.

At least 200 people, including children, were evacuated from the center on Front Street in Harrisburg sometime after 10 a.m. Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, the Jewish Federation president said.

The center on Hollywood Drive in York released a statement saying its building was also evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat by telephone. Children were relocated to York Suburban High School and staff and members were taken to an off-site location.

Harrisburg police responding to bomb threat at Jewish Community Center. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/K0S705RAtO — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) February 27, 2017

BREAKING: Bomb threats at JCC in #York. @abc27News on our way to investigate. — Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) February 27, 2017

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement Monday in response to the recent threats at local Jewish centers and vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

Any anti-Semitic act or act of intimidation aimed at Jewish institutions and people in Pennsylvania is truly reprehensible and we must find those responsible and hold them accountable. This is not who we are as Americans or Pennsylvanians. We will not take these threats and acts lightly and I have asked the Pennsylvania State Police and Office of Homeland Security to offer their full resources towards protecting these institutions and finding those responsible.” Recent incidents include bomb threats called into Jewish Community Centers and vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

