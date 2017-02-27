Police investigating incidents at Jewish centers in Harrisburg and York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency dispatchers say police have been called to incidents at the Jewish Community Center in Harrisburg and York.

The center on Front Street in Harrisburg was evacuated sometime after 10 a.m. Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, the Jewish Federation president said.

The center on Hollywood Drive in York released a statement saying its building was evacuated Monday morning for security reasons. The center went on to say that all children were relocated to York Suburban High School where they will be released to authorized persons with a valid ID.

Staff and members at the York center were taken to an off-site location.

Harrisburg police responding to bomb threat at Jewish Community Center. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/K0S705RAtO — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) February 27, 2017

Jewish Federation evacuated the building after the threat. At least 200 people were inside, including kids, president says. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/sz2pL5sS5Z — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) February 27, 2017

Jewish Federation president says it was a live caller, not a recording, calling in the bomb threat sometime after 10 a.m. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/rNVOovTpcr — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) February 27, 2017

BREAKING: Bomb threats at JCC in #York. @abc27News on our way to investigate. — Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) February 27, 2017

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...