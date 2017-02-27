Police identify suspect in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have identified a suspect in a shooting Sunday morning in Lancaster.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Jose Gabriel Duque. He is facing several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street. He had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect by reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on Duque’s whereabouts should call police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

