Police identify suspect in Lancaster shooting

jose_gabriel_duque

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have identified the suspect in a shooting Sunday morning in Lancaster.

Police are looking for Jose Gabriel Duque, 20. He is facing several charges including Criminal Attempt at Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Firearms Not to be Carried without a License.

The shooting happened at 11:46  along the 100 block of Dauphin Street.

When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street, he had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe an argument led to the shooting.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect by reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police at (717)-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

 

 

