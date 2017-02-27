Pennsylvania’s 2018 US Senate race gets going with GOP entry

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
rep_rick_saccone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s 2018 race for U.S. Senate is getting underway.

Rick Saccone, a fiery Republican state lawmaker from suburban Pittsburgh, formally declared his candidacy Tuesday to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Saccone held the event in the Pennsylvania Capitol, where he was joined by conservative supporters.

The 59-year-old Saccone is one of the state Legislature’s staunchest conservatives and is a strong backer of President Donald Trump.

Casey is seeking a third six-year term. The 56-year-old son of Pennsylvania’s former governor, Casey is one of the state’s best-known politicians and has been a fierce critic of Trump’s.

A retired Air Force captain, Saccone is a frequent critic of the government and has pressed to expand the role of religion in public life.

Pennsylvania’s field for U.S. Senate is otherwise vacant so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s