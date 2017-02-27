National Weather Service surveys storm damage in Lancaster, York Counties

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service spent Sunday surveying storm damage in York and Lancaster Counties.

They issued a preliminary decision an EF-1 tornado did hit part of Hallam and Wrightsvile in York County Saturday. Winds there reached 90 miles per hour.

The NWS did not find evidence of a tornado in Lancaster County, but people there also cleaned up after strong straight-line winds.

“We all went to the basement and heard glass shattering and hail,” Shannon High said. “We think a piece of piece of furniture or just something blowing came up and hit the window and shattered it.”

Shannon High thought a tornado caused the damage at her Lancaster County home, but the NWS came to a different conclusion.

“All the damage seems to be indicative of straight-line wind damage, something coming from the southwest and going to the northeast,” said Michael D’Angelo, meteorologist for NWS State College.

“Roofs and different debris is picked up by the wind. We want to see where did the wind carry it and whether or not it’s all kind of in one direction or whether or not we can see some kind of sign of rotation,” said Barbara Watson, meteorologist-in-charge for NWS State College.

Meteorologists did not see that rotation in Lancaster County.

“If the debris pattern diverges, that tends to be straight-line winds whereas if it’s convergent, that’s the winds coming in to the tornado and twisting, so it’s a convergent pattern to how the debris went,” Watson said.

Surveyors believe debris came from straight-line wind, but it still caused around $3 million in damage throughout almost 10 miles in three Lancaster County townships. Those included Clay, Cocalico, and Elizabeth Townships.

“This is maybe the third or fourth time we’ve had damage that would be this strong in February,” D’Angelo said.

The National Weather Service believes wind speeds during the storm reached 75 miles per hour in Lancaster County.

