Mt. Joy police tell residents to lock doors, use ‘Spidey sense’

MT. JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Mt. Joy police are sending out a warning following a recent spree of burglaries.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, residents were strongly encouraged to lock all doors, set alarms, and user their “Spidey sense” if anything is strange or does not seem right.

Police are also reminding the public that they’d rather respond to a suspicious call that turns out to be nothing than to miss an act of crime altogether.

The recent burglaries are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Joy Borough Police Department at 717-653-1650.

