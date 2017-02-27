More warmth this week means more t-storms too

After a wild weekend that featured straight line wind damage and an EF-1 tornado in parts of Lancaster and York counties, yesterday featured windy and cooler conditions with some sunshine. The weather quiets down today, but not for long. Expect increasing clouds today after a sunny start. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 50s and there could be a stray sprinkle later today and this evening. Most backyards will stay dry though. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday features more clouds and a few stray showers once again. A warm front will lift in more mild air with highs back in the lower 60s tomorrow.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 70 degrees. A cold front moving through Pennsylvania will provide the trigger for more thunderstorms, some of which could be severe once again. Be prepared for strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and more hail on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures tumble for Thursday with about a 25 degree drop expected behind the front. Highs the rest of the week will be in the 40s with a few snow showers expected by Friday! The great roller coaster ride of 2017 continues.

