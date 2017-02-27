Man wanted in drug overdose death

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they have arrested one of two people in connection with a 2016 drug overdose death.

Callie C. Bowen, 20, and Patrick C. McEvoy, 25, both of Ephrata, have each been charged with first-degree felony drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy as well as a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

Text messages reveal that on July 27, 2016, Bowen and McEvoy arranged to sell the heroin batch that ultimately killed 25-year-old Brandon Lied, of Ephrata.

Police are still looking to arrest McEvoy.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can be shared by sending a text to LANCS plus your message to 847411.

