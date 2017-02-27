Man wanted for assault involving hot grease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of throwing hot grease on someone.

LaSalle Drayton is wanted for aggravated assault after authorities say he threw hot grease onto someone’s face, hands and chest.

Drayton’s last known address is in the 800 block of Green Street in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080 or submit a tip online.

Tipsters able to aid police in making an arrest could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

