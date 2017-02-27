Lancaster recovering after storm damage

Saturday night’s storm took a toll on several townships in Lancaster County, but as Sunday morning rolled around, help could be found in every direction.

For a storm that lasted less than five minutes, the dust has hardly settled.

“The crying has been done yesterday. And today’s the beginning,” Daniel Martin, who owns two of the farms that were damaged, said.

Not technically a tornado, but 70 mile per hour winds, tore through his property. But today he’s grateful.

“It’s just no fun to go through. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. but we can’t always make those decisions ourselves. The weather we can’t control,” Martin said.

Across the street., Gene Martin’s property also took a beating.

“It’s much worse than what I thought it would be,” Gene said.

At least 20 buildings among his 600-acre property were completely or partially destroyed.

“At this point we’re not worrying about it,” he said. “We’re alive and well, and like I said, our children survived, our grandchildren survived and all the buildings can be replaced. It’s going to take some time. We can’t do it over night, but we’ll get there.”

He’s grateful to be planning the reconstruction of buildings, and not funerals.

“No I’m not upset. Not at all. Because it’s in God’s hands. He controls the weather. and he wants to happen what he wants to happen and we go from there,” Gene said.

Lancaster Emergency Management Agency said the damages total around seven million dollars in the area. The clean up process will continue over the next several weeks.

