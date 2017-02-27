Lancaster man accused of shooting into neighbor’s apartment

Benjamin Rivera (submitted)
Benjamin Rivera (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after police say he fired a bullet that lodged in his neighbor’s shower wall.

Benjamin Rivera, 32, admitted he fired a handgun twice early Saturday; once in the air outside his apartment in the 300 block of South Queen Street and a second time inside his home, police said.

His neighbor in the adjoining apartment was investigating a loud noise and called police after finding the bullet hole around 4 a.m. Police said they found the gun hidden under a mattress and two spent casings concealed in a glove.

Rivera is charged with reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and firearms offenses. He was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

