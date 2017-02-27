Lancaster drug dealer sentenced in heroin overdose death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for his role in a 2015 fatal overdose death.

Monday in court, Darien M. Jacobs, also known as ‘D,’ pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death regarding the overdose a 23-year-old Lancaster man.

Police say they found the man dead in his Lancaster apartment of a heroin overdose. They traced the $100 drug transaction to Jacobs via cellphone records and through interviews with witnesses.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Jacobs to 5 to 10 years in state prison followed by three of probation, per a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick.

Cusick told the judge the victim’s family and police approved the plea terms.

Jacobs was also found guilty of an unrelated felony drug charge and weapons charge.

Lancaster and Manheim Township police each filed charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...