Improved technology saves maple syrup producers time, energy

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) – Maple syrup doesn’t get that rich flavor and color in an instant. It’s a long process from tree to bottle.

But improved technology could keep maple sugarers from working late into the night boiling sap into syrup.

The machine removes more water from sap, leaving a higher sugar content in half the time and energy it takes to heat the sap into syrup.

Dozens of producers in Vermont, New York, Maine and Wisconsin are now using the machines.

A maple farm in New York expects to double its output with a new machine, arriving this week.

But some traditional farmers wonder if faster is better, and the North American Maple Syrup Council is taking a closer look at the advanced technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...