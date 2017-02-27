Ex-chief waives theft case to court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former police chief accused of stealing gambling tickets from a Harrisburg social club has waived his preliminary hearing in the case.

Howard Dougherty, 67, is charged with a misdemeanor count of theft. Police said he stole the tickets from the Der Harrisburg Maennerchor in May when he was president of the social club.

Club members installed a camera in a storage closet when they suspected someone was stealing the tickets, and the camera recorded Dougherty taking two large handfuls, police said.

Dougherty was previously the chief of the West Shore Regional Police Department and the former borough manager of Lemoyne.

His formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court is scheduled for April 7.

