Crews respond to fuel spill on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

According to a state police dispatcher, officials were alerted around 8:30 p.m. to the incident involving a tractor-trailer leaking fuel.

The incident on I-81 northbound at Mile Post 14.5, which is just south of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg, has forced a lane restriction.

The Franklin Fire Company says on Facebook it has responded to the fuel spill, which is moderate in size and contained.

No injuries have been reported.

