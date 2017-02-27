Cleanup continues after devastating storm in Lancaster County

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two days after a devastating storm hit parts of Lancaster County, those impacted were still cleaning up the mess left behind from powerful winds.

An excavator picked up part of a chicken house foundation on the Denlingers property along Project Drive in West Cocalico Township. The chicken house was destroyed during the storm.

“It didn’t really sound like a train, but it sounded worse than a train,” Corinne Denlinger said. “It was just this loud roar.”

Denlinger said hundreds of church members, professionals, and volunteered helped with the cleanup.

“I felt like crying at times, but there’s no need to cry because we have each other and we have all these people to help us,” she said.

A couple miles away on Forrest Hill Road, in Clay Township, a wood chipper swallowed down branches. Across the street, Jean Price felt fortunate after a few Norway spruce trees came within inches of smashing her home.

“It just would have pushed the whole part of my house down,” Price said. “It would have disappeared.”

At the Starlite Camping Resort not far from Price’s home, a camper was still on its side Monday.

David Kitch, who helps to run the campground, said he was able to clean the main roads in the resort, but he said he realized things could get worse with the chance of severe weather predicted for Wednesday.

“We have some precarious hangers, leaners, and things like that,” Kitch said. “If they continue to fall, they’re going to continue to do more damage. Hopefully, it’s not too strong on Wednesday. I guess we’ll wait and find out.”

