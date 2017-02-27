Charges in repeat DUI involves youngster

By Published:
drunk_driving_AP_0010230951

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa – (WHTM) –     State police in Franklin County say a Waynesboro woman drove drunk after using a juvenile to help her beat her car’s ignition interlock DUI system.

Authorities have charged Angela Daywalt, 36, with DUI and related charges after she was connected to a late night traffic accident in Quincy Township on February 13.

State police say they were called to a single vehicle crash on Tomstown Road.  Police found a vehicle but no operator.  They traced the driver to her home after she had fled the scene.  A witness said Daywalt used an 8-year-old girl in the car to blow into the vehicle’s interlock system to start the car, which police say Daywalt  drove while intoxicated.

Daywalt was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for a blood draw.  She also faces summary charges of Corruption of Minors and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

 

