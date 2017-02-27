Carrier expands recall of AC/heating units

(WHTM) – Carrier is expanding its recall of air conditioners and heat pumps over new fire hazard concerns.

The company says the power cord plug can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP) sold under the Bryant, Carrier and Fast brand names. Recalled units include those with original power cords and those that received a replacement power cord as part of the 2007 recall.

The following brands and models are being recalled:

Carrier models 52CE, 52CQ, 52PE, 52PQ, 52PC, 52ME, 53MQ;

Bryant models 840, 841, and 842; and

Fast models 840, 841, and 842.

A complete list of the serial numbers involved in this recall is available by calling Carrier at 800-761-8492 or at www.carrier.com.

The company says all recalled units should be unplugged and they should be called for a free replacement cord.

No injuries have been reported in the 14 additional reports of overheating Carrier says it has received.

