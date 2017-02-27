Bomb threats at Harrisburg, York Jewish centers part of nationwide wave

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after someone called in bomb threats to two Jewish centers in the Midstate, part of yet another wave of such calls that spread across the country Monday.

Harrisburg police blocked off Vaughn Street while they searched the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg on Front Street. Similar scenes played out at more than a dozen other places throughout the U.S., including in York.

Taneasha Parchment is not used to picking up her 3-year-old from preschool at the Harrisburg center before lunch.

“I didn’t know if she was okay and how she would react to seeing all this stuff going on,” Parchment said.

Her daughter was among at least 200 people who evacuated a little after 10 a.m. Police searched with two K9s and didn’t find any explosives.

“Once we’re satisfied that the building is safe, then we allow people to go back into the building,” police Captain Gabe Olivera said. People were allowed back in to resume their day before noon.

Olivera said the department will try to get information from the phone company to try to track the number used to call the center.

“Quite honestly,” Jewish Federation president and CEO Jenn Ross said, “I had a sense it would happen to us.”

Ross said the threat sounded like a live caller, not a recording. This is the first time they’ve gotten such a call, but she said they were “entirely prepared.”

“This is now the fifth wave of calls where multiple JCCs have been called in a day,” she said. They had a plan in place because of the worrying trend. She hoped police would make an arrest soon.

York’s JCC was threatened, too, at just about the same time. This one was a “male ‘robotic voice,'” according to a news release from the York Area Regional Police Department.

They evacuated as well and also found no explosives.

Jewish centers and schools in at least 10 other states received hoax bomb threats Monday. It’s not known if they’re related. The York JCC said they’ll work with the FBI and others to put a stop to them.

Meanwhile, Parchment is weighing her options.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do right now,” she said. “Like I said, we love the people. It’s a great school for the kids, but with the stuff going on, it’s kind of like you might feel like you’re safer if you sent her somewhere else.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...