Billionaire heads toward confirmation as Commerce secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) – Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is headed toward confirmation as Commerce secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Senate is set to vote on Ross’ nomination Monday evening. Ross’ confirmation has gone much smoother than other Trump nominees have had. Former Commerce secretaries have praised him, including one who served under President Barack Obama.

Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, Ross said the Trump administration will work quickly to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement. That’s the massive trade pact with Canada and Mexico that has boosted trade but still stings laid-off workers across the Midwest.

Worth an estimated $2.9 billion, Ross has extensive business ties around the globe. In 2000, he founded WL Ross & Co., a private equity firm.

