Billionaire heads toward confirmation as Commerce secretary

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, stands with investor Wilbur Ross after meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is poised to offer the position of commerce secretary to the head of a private-equity firm, Wilbur Ross. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, stands with investor Wilbur Ross after meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is poised to offer the position of commerce secretary to the head of a private-equity firm, Wilbur Ross. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is headed toward confirmation as Commerce secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Senate is set to vote on Ross’ nomination Monday evening. Ross’ confirmation has gone much smoother than other Trump nominees have had. Former Commerce secretaries have praised him, including one who served under President Barack Obama.

Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, Ross said the Trump administration will work quickly to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement. That’s the massive trade pact with Canada and Mexico that has boosted trade but still stings laid-off workers across the Midwest.

Worth an estimated $2.9 billion, Ross has extensive business ties around the globe. In 2000, he founded WL Ross & Co., a private equity firm.

