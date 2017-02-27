Bears fall to Bridgeport 2-1: Oscars Edition

02/26/2017 – (Bridgeport, CT- February 26, 2017)-In a game that lacked offensive, a highlight-reel goal was the difference. For the third straight Sunday, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers defeated the Hershey Bears hockey team, earning a 2-1 win at Webster Bank Arena. Josh Winquist’s impressive goal at 7:01 of the third period broke a 1-1 stalemate and gave Bridgeport the victory.

Hershey notched the game’s opening marker. Christian Djoos tallied his ninth goal of the season, scoring on the power play only 4:38 into the game. The Bears won a puck battle in the corner, and Paul Carey centered a pass to Djoos in the slot. The defender outwaited Bridgeport netminder Jaroslav Halak, scoring over the catching glove to make it 1-0 Hershey.

Bridgeport would tie the game late in the opening period. Just returning from an NHL recall, Bridgeport’s leading scorer Bracken Kearns struck for his 19th goal of the season on the power play. A broken play saw Ryan Pulock’s pass deflect off the skate of a Hershey defender right to Kearns on the left wing. He beat Hershey’s Vitek Vanecek to make it 1-1.

In a game that featured a 20-17 shot advantage for Hershey, the best chance of the third period for either team was converted upon. Bridgeport’s Winquist collected the puck along the right wing and made a pass to himself by putting the puck between his legs. He fired a shot while falling over that beat Vanecek for the game-winning goal.

Hershey’s next game is Friday in Syracuse. The Bears return home for a pair of contests at Giant Center next weekend, battling the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday at 7 p.m. That evening is Penn State Hershey Medical Center T-Shirt Night and Healthcare Night. On Sunday, Hershey hosts Springfield at 5 p.m. for Mascot Mania. Ticket information is available on HersheyBears.com.

