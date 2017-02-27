2 held for trial for fatal shooting in York

Leon White III, left, and Vernon Cox Jr. (York County Prison)
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York men have been ordered to trial for a shooting death in the city last month.

Leon George White III, 27, and Vernon Andre Cox Jr., 29, are charged with criminal homicide and robbery in the death of Ryan Small. Both were ordered held for court after a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Small, 22, died at a hospital after he was shot Jan. 15 near the intersection of West Princess and Hartley streets.

Cox and White remain in York County Prison without bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for March 31.

