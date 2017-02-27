14-year-old charged in Carlisle stabbing

WHTM Staff Published:
police_lights_flashing_blue

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 14-year-old has been placed in a detention facility after he was arrested for a stabbing in Carlisle earlier this month.

The stabbing happened Feb. 18 at the intersection of Factory and D streets, according to police. A juvenile victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest, neck and back.

The victim was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Last week a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s