14-year-old charged in Carlisle stabbing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 14-year-old has been placed in a detention facility after he was arrested for a stabbing in Carlisle earlier this month.

The stabbing happened Feb. 18 at the intersection of Factory and D streets, according to police. A juvenile victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest, neck and back.

The victim was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Last week a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...