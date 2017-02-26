We’ll bring you the latest news from the Oscars right here!

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of its annual Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The winners are Michele Atkins, “Talking About the Sky”; Spencer Harvey and Lloyd Harvey, “Photo Booth”; Geeta Malik, “Dinner with Friends”; Elizabeth Oyebode, “Tween the Ropes”; Justin Piasecki, “Death of an Ortolan.” (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Will the 89th Academy Awards be a parade of political speeches or landslide for “La La Land”? Probably both.

Sunday night’s Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. The telecast, which begins at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, is expected to resemble one very glitzy protest against President Donald Trump, whom award-winners – like Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes – have railed against throughout Hollywood’s awards season.

An unusually tense atmosphere has coalesced before the Dolby Theatre ceremony, with protests, rallies and boycotts swirling around this year’s Oscars. Even the normally sunny California weather has been stormy.

Yet most expect another day of sun for Damien Chazelle’s celebrated musical “La La Land,” up for a record-tying 14 nominations.

