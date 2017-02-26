Preliminary reports of a tornado in York County Saturday following Weather Service damage survey

National Weather Service Meteorologists from State College PA are currently surveying storm damage near Hallam and Wrightsville in York County. This is regarding the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Saturday. Preliminary results indicate that the damage in this part of York County was caused by an EF1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 mph. The path of tornado damage appears to be approximately 4 miles long and about a 100 yards in width. The final results of the survey are expected to be completed Sunday evening.

