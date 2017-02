LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man they say shot another man in broad daylight in Lancaster on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene, on the 100 block of Dauphin Street, around 11:45 Sunday morning.

The victim was found laying on the ground, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

Police have been questioning neighbors and are looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

