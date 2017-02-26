Libre’s first birthday attracts hundreds, partygoers donate items for homeless animals

Monroe Township, Pa. (WHTM)- After being left for dead on a Lancaster County farm, a special pup is celebrating his first birthday this weekend.

Saturday, hundreds of people from several states gathered to celebrate Libre the Boston Terrier who made an amazing recovery after investigators say he was left for dead by a breeder.

The Monroe Township Fire Hall hosted the dog’s birthday as partygoers donated blankets and treats for homeless animals in Libre’s name.

Organizers say a 17-foot box truck was filled with two or three times with donated items.

