East Hempfield police investigate crash with life-threatening injuries

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash.

It happened Saturday at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and Hemlock Drive in East Hempfield Township.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. They believe the crash was caused after a vehicle turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Both drivers and some passengers were transported to the hospital. Some have life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how many people were taken to the hospital in a news release sent late Saturday night.

