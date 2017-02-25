York County neighborhood cleans up after wind rips off roofs, damages property

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday’s severe thunderstorms hit a neighborhood in Windsor Township, York County, hard.

They moved through fast, but it was enough time to damage homes and other property. Shingles and siding littered the neighborhood a couple hours after the danger passed, and there were already work crews fixing damage.

“I mean, it was a little scary for me because you could hear the house creaking,” Dwayne Hake said.

He was keeping an eye on the storms moving down his block of Rosebrook Drive with his family, considering whether or not to seek shelter.

“When I saw the roof actually come off the house next to us,” he said, “that’s when I knew it was time to go back to the workout room.”

His would be next. “It took off probably a 10-foot by 15-foot portion of our roof,” Hake said, “shingles and everything.” He called out a crew of contractors right away to fix it. His neighbor’s house was still in bad shape.

“His is about three times the size of our hole and he actually had water coming down his light fixtures into the globes and filling those up,” Hake said.

“And within 10 minutes, it was over,” Brian Patrick said.

He lives across the street from the badly-damaged house next to Hake’s. Patrick didn’t have much damage to his house, but he didn’t escape unscathed, either.

“First, we couldn’t see the trampoline,” he said. “We thought it went down there because some of the lawn furniture went maybe four houses down. And then, when we looked out the front window, we were like, you have got to be kidding me.”

The trampoline lay crumpled across the street.

Despite the fact that it was anchored 10 inches in the ground, Patrick said, the wind carried it from his back yard, smashing his next door neighbor’s second-story window on its way across the street.

The damage appeared to be hyper-localized, centered on this one neighborhood. ABC27 didn’t observe any similar damage driving through neighborhoods nearby. The good news is, it appears no one was seriously hurt.

It’s not clear whether tornadic winds or another type of severe winds are to blame.

