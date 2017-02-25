Storm damage, reports of funnel cloud in central Pennsylvania

Storm Damage
Storm Damage x
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Severe storms rolled through the Midstate Saturday, strongly hitting York, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties.
Viewers sent in pictures of roof damage, downed trees, and downed power lines after the storms cleared up. National Weather Service is reporting quarter-sized hail in York and Lancaster counties.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
There was a report of a funnel cloud north of Columbia. Wind gusts reached 71 miles per hour in Lititz.
Thousands of people have been experiencing outages as a result of the storms. PPL Electric tweeted that it is calling in additional field employees and contractors to work through the night to restore power. Those employees are expecting to continue making repairs late into Sunday.