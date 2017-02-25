Sen. Casey hopeful Trump administration, Congress can agree on infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sen. Bob Casey stopped by ABC27 Friday with plenty to say.

The Democrat is unhappy with some of President Donald Trump’s actions.

Casey says he is all for fixing the Affordable Care Act, however, he fears Republicans plan to repeal it. That could leave 900,000 Pennsylvanians uninsured.

On the topic of Russia, Casey says he hasn’t read any intelligence reports yet but thinks any Russian interference in a United States election would be concerning.

Despite plenty of disagreement with the Trump administration, including removing federal guidance on transgender use of school bathrooms, Casey is hopeful for common ground in one area.

“I’m hoping that one area where both the administration and Congress in both parties can be on the same page is infrastructure. Rebuilding roads and bridges and ports and water systems, schools and the whole range of investments we need,” Casey said.

Casey also told ABC27 he met with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. He called him a nice man, but worried the far right had too much influence in the nomination.

