PSP Carlisle hopes to get newer, larger building and lot

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle are getting bigger and outgrowing their current building and lot. They’re hoping to move to a newer, larger one.

The 4.73-acre lot at along Dunwoody Drive may not look like much now with bare trees, but it could have big plans for the future.

PSP in South Middleton Township have only about 1.25 acres at their current site along Alexander Spring Road.

“Carlisle has become one of the busier stations in the state, and because of that, we need more space,” said Sgt. Doug Howell, spokesperson with Pennsylvania State Police.

The proposed location is only about half a mile away.

“We need a bigger impound yard for vehicles that are either seized or kept at Carlisle,” Howell said. “We need more parking for not only employees but for people who come to the barracks.”

“They submitted a final land-development plan,” South Middleton Township Supervisor Tom Faley said.

South Middleton Township doesn’t have its own police force and uses PSP’s. Faley says keeping them in the township is crucial.

“The reason it’s so important is accessibility,” Faley said. “By being here in South Middleton Township, they jump out of their headquarters, leap into their cars, and speed to the site in South Middleton.”

The next step is a zoning hearing in March and then meeting with supervisors in April.

“Anything I can do to make this as painless as possible, I want to do to help them to make this move,” Faley said.

Faley hopes construction can begin sometime this summer. PSP doesn’t have a cost estimate for the project at this time.

