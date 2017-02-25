Pop up speakeasy comes to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Historic Harrisburg Association gave Midstate residents a glimpse of the Prohibition era Friday night.

A pop up speakeasy event took place at the Central Trust Co. building in Midtown.

Entertainment included gambling, jazz bands and Prohibition-era cocktails.

Attendees came dressed as gangsters, flappers and bootleggers right out of the 1920s.

Proceeds benefit the restoration of the bank building, which has been the Historic Harrisburg Association headquarters since 1993.

