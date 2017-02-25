Northern High School telethon benefits Four Diamonds Foundation

WHTM Staff Published:
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern High School students came together Friday night to raise money for Four Diamonds.

The organization that aids those affected by childhood cancer got a boost from the school’s telethon, which was run by students.

The live production aired from 7-9 p.m. and was telecast on cable channel 99.

Students oversaw the entire production and reached out to the community for pledges.

