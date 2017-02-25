Northern High School telethon benefits Four Diamonds Foundation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern High School students came together Friday night to raise money for Four Diamonds.

The organization that aids those affected by childhood cancer got a boost from the school’s telethon, which was run by students.

The live production aired from 7-9 p.m. and was telecast on cable channel 99.

Students oversaw the entire production and reached out to the community for pledges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...