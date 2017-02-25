Lancaster County works to restore power, fix damage after storms, funnel cloud

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – As trees and power lines lay scattered throughout Lancaster County following Saturday’s storms, emergency personnel are working to help people clean up the damage and get back to normal.

“We still have some homes in the Clay Township area where people have not been able to get off their property because of the large number of trees and electrical wires that are down,” Lancaster Emergency Management Director Randall Gockley said.

Emergency crews say at least six barns have been destroyed. Other structures have collapsed roofs, broken fences, and downed trees.

“This is a large contingent of people in the Mennonite and Amish faith in this area,” Gockley said. “A lot of neighbors helping neighbors right now going on.”

At least 200 volunteers are out helping.

“We even have folks who aren’t firefighters coming out with their chainsaws and trying to help and clear roads,” Lancaster County Commission Josh Parsons said. “That’s Lancaster County for ya’.”

There are reports of a funnel cloud that moved through Lancaster County. National Weather Service will be on scene Sunday to determine if it was a tornado.

“This is a very rare situation,” Gockley said. “If this does turn out to be a tornado, to have two tornadoes, two years, in the same county, is certainly unheard of in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Gockley was referring to the tornado that touched down near White Horse in February 2016.

