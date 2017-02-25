Gusty showers/storms likely during midday hours before colder air arrives

TODAY: AM Mostly Cloudy, Showers/T-Storms Noon-5pm. Windy! Hi 68. Winds: W to NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Colder & Windy. Lo 34. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming Sunny. Breezy and Much Cooler. Hi 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

A pleasant start to the day with the last bit of record warm air we have with temperatures already in the 60s! We do not return to the 70s because a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms, plus colder and breezy weather for the second half of the day. We are following the chances for strong to severe storms with a line of showers and downpours that has formed over western PA this morning. The storms may strengthen some after they push east of the mountains and high ground to our west. If we do see severe weather today the main threat would be strong wind gusts over 40 mph. This is all a sign of the colder air pushing in. High temperatures peak today just ahead of the rain and fall in the 40s and 50s this evening with breezy conditions. The timing of the rainfall will be from noon to 5 PM west to east. If the front continues its current speed Lancaster and Lebanon Counties may clear out faster than 5 PM, we will continue to update.

Sunday sees high temperatures only reach the middle 40s, but the sunshine returns. Monday and Tuesday will be milder than normal as temperatures increase again, but no in comparison to the record warm stretch we just experienced. We also expect a period of unsettled conditions that will bring chances for rain showers late Monday through Wednesday.

