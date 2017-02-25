Group to hold reading event exploring African American figures in history

By Published:
library_books

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A free event will be held to educate the community about African American figures in history.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter will host an African American Read-In: Discovering Our Hidden Figures on Saturday, February 25. It’s the 19th year the group has organized the event.

The event will feature readings by African American authors and illustrators. Each child who attends will receive a free book.

It will be held at Scott Elementary School at 1900 Derry Street in Harrisburg. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The event wraps up at 12:30 p.m.

 

 

