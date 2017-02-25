Financial literacy workshop for kids

By Published: Updated:
fianance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Teaching children about the importance of managing their finances is the goal behind a workshop in Dauphin County.

The event is organized by Patricia Robinson of Evolve Training and Development. It runs on the first and second Saturdays of March and April at 10 a.m. Students ages 13 and up are welcome to attend.

Students will learn about the importance of saving money and how to start their own business.

It costs $15. The money will be used to pay for lunch and to start a savings account. Sponsors are available.

The workshops will be held at 4811 Jonestown Road, Suite 219 in Lower Paxton Township.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-business-building-model-tickets-30613545940

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s