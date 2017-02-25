Financial literacy workshop for kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Teaching children about the importance of managing their finances is the goal behind a workshop in Dauphin County.

The event is organized by Patricia Robinson of Evolve Training and Development. It runs on the first and second Saturdays of March and April at 10 a.m. Students ages 13 and up are welcome to attend.

Students will learn about the importance of saving money and how to start their own business.

It costs $15. The money will be used to pay for lunch and to start a savings account. Sponsors are available.

The workshops will be held at 4811 Jonestown Road, Suite 219 in Lower Paxton Township.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-business-building-model-tickets-30613545940

