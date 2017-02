PERRY COUNTY (WHTM) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a mobile home fire in Wheatfield Township.

Crews were called out to the scene on Paradise Road at around 7:30 Saturday evening.

There is no word on the extent of the damage or any injuries.

Keep checking ABC27.com for any further updates.

