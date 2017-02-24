WH adviser asked FBI to refute Russia story

The Associated Press Published:
Reince Priebus
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House official says chief of staff Reince Priebus asked a top FBI official to help dispute media reports that President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

The official says Priebus’ request came after the FBI told the White House it believed a New York Times report describing Trump advisers’ contacts with Russia was not accurate. As of Thursday, the FBI had not stated that position publicly.

Priebus’ discussion with the FBI’s deputy director sparked outrage among some Democrats, who said he was violating policies intended to limit communications between the law enforcement agency and the White House on pending investigations.

The White House official was not authorized to disclose the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s