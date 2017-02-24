Warm weather helping some businesses

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Alyson Kernion enjoyed a relaxing morning with her 3-month-old Nate outside the Dosie Dough bakery.

The new mother welcomed the warmer than average temperatures.

“It definitely makes the winter feel a little shorter,” Kernion said.

The spring-like feel has been good for businesses in Lititz. The manager of Dosie Dough says she’s seen 30 percent more customers this week.

Christian Estrella, the assistant general manager for Bulls Head Public House, said the warmer weather has also been good for the restaurant and pub.

“I had guests from Staten Island not that long ago just coming down because it was warm enough for them to travel,” Estrella said.

Lititz Springs Park was also busy as temperatures flirted with a record.

Rodney Shultz wore shorts while spending time with his son Finnley and his wife Jakie.

“It’s going to get cold again soon,” he said.

