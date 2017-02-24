Too few flushes get legislative candidate thrown off ballot

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published: Updated:
vote_election_button_machine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Democratic candidate’s run for the Pennsylvania Legislature is down the drain – partly because he used too little water at the house he claimed as his residence.

A state judge on Thursday threw Frederick Ramirez off the ballot in the race for an open House seat in Philadelphia.

The judge found that low water and electric use at the house Ramirez claimed as his residence showed he really didn’t live in the district. From March through January he was billed for 95 gallons of water – which is less than two toilet flushes a month.

His attorney says the number is misleading because of how bills are calculated.

The decision means the overwhelmingly Democratic district could soon be represented by a Republican, the only candidate still on the ballot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s