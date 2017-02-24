Restaurant Report: Encrusted grease, rubbing alcohol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State inspectors found encrusted grease, a lack of food safety qualifications, and improperly stored rubbing alcohol in their latest round of inspections at local restaurants.

Cracker Barrel on Pauline Drive in York was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. The food prep area had encrusted grease, filth, soil accumulation, and old feed debris, and the food storage area was extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Ruffino’s Pizza and Pasta on Centerville Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. The facility does not meet legal requirements of having an employee certified in food safety, food was not being date-marked, and there was a black and tan residue buildup under the soda machine.

Also out of compliance with 15 violations, Round the Clock Diner on Arsenal Road in York. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Rubbing alcohol was stored near food products, raw chicken was being thawed incorrectly – risking the growth of harmful pathogens – and kitchen tools had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and debris.

There were lots of schools with no violations this week including Mechanicsburg’s Broad Street Elementary, Harrisburg’s Downey School, all schools in Bermudian Springs School District, and all schools in Lebanon School District.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

