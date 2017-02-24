Police arrest 2 after shots fired incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police say they arrested two males and recovered five guns after a shots fired incident Thursday night in the city.

Officers responded to the area of W. Filbert Street where they say 19-year-old Carlos Rivera and a 17-year-old male were observed walking at a fast pace.

Police say prior to arriving, at least two homes were reportedly struck by gunfire in the area. Another bullet was believed to have struck a car.

After a foot pursuit, police took the Rivera and the juvenile into custody.

The juvenile was reportedly carrying three handguns, including a Cobra .380 semi-automatic handgun, a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver and a Colt .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He also had various ammunition and an additional magazine. Rivera was carrying a Daly .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Prior to leaving the area, a neighbor alerted police to a SCCY 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was on the ground nearby.

Rivera was taken to hospital after he complained to police that he had been injured in a previous shooting. The juvenile was also taken to the hospital after he complained of feeling strange.

Rivera has been charged with two counts each of persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

