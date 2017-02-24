Pittsburgh becoming center for self-driving cars

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A company that is helping Ford develop a self-driving car says it will locate its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

Argo AI’s co-founder and CEO, Bryan Salesky, announced Thursday that the company’s headquarters will be in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Salesky and co-founder Peter Rander are alumni of Carnegie Mellon University’s robotics program. Uber has been testing self-driving cars in the city since September.

By the end of 2017, Argo plans to hire more than 200 workers in the company’s headquarters and at sites in Michigan and California.

Ford announced earlier this month that it would invest $1 billion in the company over the next five years. The automaker hopes to bring an autonomous car to market in 2021.

