PennDOT warns of heavy traffic at Riverfront Office Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says it’s aware that traffic is extremely heavy at its Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg.

The congestion Friday was due to a city maintenance project on the Sycamore Street bridge.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said drivers may want to consider postponing any travel to the office during the afternoon.

The department apologized for any inconvenience and reminded customers that many transactions can be performed on its website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

PennDOT warned last month of possible delays caused by work on the bridge over the railroad tracks between South Cameron and South Front streets.

The bridge is open to traffic, but drivers are restricted to a single lane.

The work is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.

Sycamore Street is one of two roads leading to the Riverfront Office Complex. South Front Street is a one-way road to the complex. All traffic must leave on Sycamore Street.

