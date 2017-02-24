Pa. senators seek more welfare abuse investigators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation calling for additional welfare abuse investigators.

Sens. David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks), Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) and Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) said their proposal, Senate Bill 425, would require the Office of Inspector General to hire more staff dedicated to finding fraud in the state’s public assistance programs.

The office would have to increase its investigative staff by at least 50 percent.

In a statement announcing the legislation, Regan said dedicating additional staff to investigating fraud would send a clear message that the Legislature values the tax contributions of working Pennsylvanians.

