Man, 26, shot and stabbed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say a 26-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot and stabbed Thursday evening in the 600 block of Camp Street.

Officers responded to the area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots. The injured man, they learned, had been loaded into a car and driven to Harrisburg Hospital.

He was taken into surgery and remained in stable condition Friday morning, police said in a news release.

A crime scene was found and witnesses were interviewed in the area of Jefferson and Camp Streets.

Investigators have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (717) 255-6516.

